Tomorrow is primary election day in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — Tomorrow, Tuesday, is primary election day in Wyoming. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will decide who will be on November’s general election ballot to fill the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Mike Enzi. Current Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney is on the ballot seeking her party’s nomination for re-election.

A large number of Wyoming State Senator and Representative candidates are also seeking the public’s vote.

Locally, Sweetwater County voters will be deciding on candidates seeking a position on the Sweetwater County Commissioners. Rock Springs voters will have their choice of candidates in City Council Wards 1, 3, and 4.

You will be able to follow the results of Tuesday’s Primary Election on the Wyo4News Facebook page.