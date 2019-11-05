UW defensive end Josiah Hall one of 2019 Burlsworth Trophy nominees

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 5. 2019) – Today, the Burlsworth Trophy announced a record of 83 players nominated from Division 1 (FBS) schools from across the country for the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy.

In the award’s tenth year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016.

The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with the FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.

Sponsor

University of Wyoming senior defensive end Josiah Hall is one of this year’s nominees. Hall began his career at Wyoming in the fall of 2015 as a walk-on.

Since joining the Cowboy Football program Hall has gone on to earn a scholarship, play in 41 career games, starting 26, earn Academic All-Conference honors three times entering his senior season and be named a team captain his senior season.

He was a starter on Wyoming’s 2016 team that hosted the Mountain West Championship Game and earn a berth in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.

Hall also started on the 2017 Wyoming team that won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and earned bowl eligibility for a third and fourth consecutive season in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

A year ago, former Wyoming Cowboy free safety Marcus Epps was one of three national finalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy.

The 2018 winner was receiver Hunter Renfrow from Clemson University. After receiving no division one scholarship offers, Renfrow walked-on at Clemson, where he had 186 receptions for 2133 yards and 15 touchdowns, four of which were in national championship games.

The 2017 winner was Luke Falk, a three-year starter for Washington State, where he broke the PAC-12 record for career passing yards during his senior season.

The 2015 and 2016 winner was Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield who was the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Advertisement

The 2019 Burlsworth Trophy nominees are:

School Player Class Position

Appalachian State Noel Cook SR OL Arizona State Cristian Zendejas Soph PK Arkansas Connor Limpert SR K Arkansas State Blake Grupe Soph K Auburn Will Hastings SR WR Ball State Riley Miller SR WR Bowling Green State David Konowalski SR DE Brigham Young Bracken El-Bakri JR DL Buffalo Chibueze Onwuka JR DT California Ashtyn Davis SR S/KR Charlotte Alex Highsmith SR DE Clemson Patrick Phibbs SR LS Coastal Carolina Chandler Kryst SR CB Colorado J.T. Bale SR LS Colorado State Barry Wesley Soph OL East Carolina Tyler Snead Fresh WR Eastern Michigan Hassan Beydoun Soph WR Florida Atlantic Dante Cousart SR WR/PR Florida State Tommy Martin Soph P Fresno State Matt Smith JR OL Georgia Rodrigo Blankenship SR PK Georgia State Remy Lazarus SR S Georgia Tech William Lay Soph OL Hawaii Kaimana Padello SR DL Indiana Logan Justus SR K Iowa Brady Ross SR FB Iowa State Collin Olson SR OL/C Kansas State Dalton Schoen SR WR Kent State Matt Bahr SR LB Kentucky Blake Best SR LS Louisiana Deuce Wallace SR DB Louisiana Tech Cee Jay Powell JR WR Louisville Tyler Haycraft SR OT Marshall Tyler Brown SR LB Massachusetts Kyle Horn SR TE Memphis Joey Magnifico SR TE Miami Jimmy Murphy SR RB Michigan Jordan Glasgow SR LB Michigan State Kenny Willekes SR DE Minnesota Sam Renner SR DL Mississippi Mac Brown JR P Mississippi State Kody Schexnayder SR H/P Missouri Dawson Downing JR RB NC State Thayer Rockne Thomas Soph WR Nebraska Chase Urbach SR LS Nevada Quinton Conaway SR P New Mexico Andrew Shelley Soph K New Mexico State Austin Perkins SR DB North Texas Michael Lawrence SR WR Northern Illinois Jack Heflin JR DT Northwestern Chris Bergin JR LB Notre Dame Chris Finke SR WR Ohio State CJ Saunders SR WR Oklahoma State Matt Ammendola SR K Old Dominion Demetrius Stitmon JR LB Oregon State Daniel Rodriguez SR P Penn State Jan Johnson SR LB Pittsburgh Jimmy Morrissey JR OC Rice Chris Barnes SR PK Rutgers Cole Murphy SR WR/H San Diego State Jesse Matthews Fresh WR San Jose State Josh Love SR QB SMU Gerrit Choate JR DE South Carolina Parker White JR PK USC Chase McGrath Soph PK Stanford Ryan Beecher SR ILB Syracuse Andre Szmyt Soph K Temple Zack Mesday SR DE Texas A & M Braden White JR LB Toledo Reggie Gilliam SR TE Troy Carlton Martial Soph LB Tulane Merek Glover JR K UCLA Joshua Kelley SR RB Utah Paul Toala SR OL Utah State Dominik Eberle SR PK Virginia Brenton Nelson JR S Wake Forest Jack Freudenthal SR TE Washington Myles Bryant SR DB Washington State Brandon Arconada SR WR West Virginia Dante Bonamico JR S Western Kentucky Ta’Corian Darden SR NB Wisconsin Matt Henningsen Soph DE Wyoming Josiah Hall SR DE

“This award is about the journey, the incredibly challenging journey that all of these nominees have taken,” said Marty Burlsworth, CEO and founder of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation and older brother of Brandon. “When you begin your college career as a Walk-On there are plenty of skeptics, those that think you can’t do it. This group of Burlsworth Trophy nominees has proven all the skeptics wrong. They have put in an immense amount of work and overcame numerous obstacles to make their dreams come true.”

Advertisement

Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998.

Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular, those children who have limited opportunities.

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with Springdale Rotary Club, will host an awards ceremony on December 9, 2019, in Springdale, AR to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2019 winner.