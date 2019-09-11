Verlee L. Shaw (Dec. 31, 1926-Sept. 10, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Verlee L. Shaw, 92, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs and Green River.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Peter Stakich and Albina Menghini.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Verlee married James B. Shaw on Jan. 20, 1946, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2011, in Rock Springs.

Verlee was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She worked at Green River Mercantile as a clerk.

Verlee enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling and was an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan. She was actively involved in all of her children’s activities and also within her church.

Survivors include two sons, James Alvin Shaw of Torrington, and Mark Robert Shaw and wife Debbie; three daughters, Mary Claire Shaw, Kerry Frances Shaw, Laurie Joan Shaw Harris and husband Albert, all of Green River; one sister, Norma Jean Parr of Dana Point, California; one sister-in-law, Margaret Brandner of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Matthew Zupence of Green River, Adam Zupence of Urie, Rilee Shaw and wife Janie of Green River, Chandra Iwasaki of Westminster, Colorado, David Iwasaki of Aurora, Colorado, and Ashley Iwasaki and husband Tony Soth of Aurora, Colorado; one great-grandson, Aiden Robert Shaw; one niece, Michele Moritz of Green River; and one nephew, Micah Brandner of Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Shaw, two sisters, Joyce Drnas and husband Tom, and Ilene in childhood; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bert and Bessie Shaw; brother-in-law, John Parr.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the church.

Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Saturday one hour prior to mass.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Verlee’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suit 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming, 82240.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.