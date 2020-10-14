Virginia Ann Folks (May 23, 1932 – October 8, 2020)

Virginia Ann Folks, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Folks died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on May 23, 1932 in Galva, Illinois; the daughter of Emil Ericson and Nettie Lindstrom.

Virginia attended schools in Bishop Hill, Illinois.

She married Lawrence B. “LB” “Benny” Folks in Andrew, Texas in 1950.

Mrs. Folks was a member of the Grace Baptist Church.

Her interests included spending time with her family, playing cards, horseback riding and listening to music.

Survivors include, two sons; Laurence Benjamin Folks Jr. “Larry’ and wife Christine of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Robin Folks and wife Julie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Teresa York and husband Ted of Pinedale, Wyoming and Wanda Madrid and husband Jesse of Rock Springs, Wyoming , one brother; Arnold Ericson of Eugene, Oregon, fourteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests donations in Virginia’s memory be made to Red Cliff Bible Camp, P.O. Box 846, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com