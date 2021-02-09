Walmart to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccinations are available at the following Wyoming Walmart locations:

Walmart #1617: 4400 E 2ND ST, CASPER, WY 82609

Walmart #1778: 321 YELLOWSTONE AVE, CODY, WY 82414

Walmart #1456: 125 N 2ND ST, EVANSTON, WY 82930

Walmart #1412: 4308 E GRAND AVE, LARAMIE, WY 82070

Walmart #4471: 2390 E CEDAR ST, RAWLINS, WY 82301

Walmart #1457: 1733 N FEDERAL BLVD, RIVERTON, WY 82501

Walmart #1461: 201 GATEWAY BLVD, ROCK SPRINGS, WY 82901

Walmart #1508: 1695 COFFEEN AVE, SHERIDAN, WY 82801

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Wyoming which can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, Walmart took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Wyoming, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid- vaccine

In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart is supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.