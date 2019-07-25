WGF Reports May Draw For Elk, Deer And Antelope Licenses Increases Again

Cheyenne, WY (7/25/19) – It is well known that Wyoming is one of the top locations in the country for highly-sought big game hunting. Each year the number of hunting applications the Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives increases. This year was no different.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the May 2019 application deadline had higher application numbers for all licenses and types. The May draw allocates licenses for resident elk and nonresident and resident deer and antelope.

Applications for overall licenses increased 5.5% from last year and 12.8% from three years ago. The highest increase was for antelope at 12.5% and doe/fawn deer at 11.2%.

Any licenses that weren’t allocated in the initial draw were available for hunters in a leftover draw, which closed June 28.

In a press release from Wyoming Game and Fish, director Brian Nesvik said, “The interest in Wyoming hunting is remarkable. We work hard to provide top-notch opportunities throughout the state. We were able to offer more licenses for limited-quota elk, deer and antelope this year. Thank you to all sportsmen and sportswomen for their contribution to wildlife management.”

Wyoming Game and Fish is reporting there are still leftover big-game licenses available for resident and nonresident hunters on a first-come-first-serve basis. Residents also can buy over-the-counter general elk and deer licenses with license limits still applying.