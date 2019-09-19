Wolves celebrate homecoming with spectacular bonfire, carnival

Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers are named Homecoming King and Queen

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — Green River High School students, faculty and residents filled the high school parking lot Wednesday evening to celebrate 2019 Homecoming with the annual bonfire festivities.

The 2019 Homecoming Senior Royalty were also named and included:

King and Queen: Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers

1st runner up: Tayler Jensen and Sydney Beutel

2nd runner up: Elliot Potter and Sydni Sanders

3rd runner up: Trevor Moser and Miranda Jay Wright

4th runner up: Thomas Harvey and Caitlin Lind

A community carnival was also offered at the bonfire Wednesday. It featured a number of games and activities for those residents who attended the festivities.