Wolves celebrate homecoming with spectacular bonfire, carnival

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com
Green River, Wyoming — Green River High School students, faculty and residents filled the high school parking lot Wednesday evening to celebrate 2019 Homecoming with the annual bonfire festivities.
The 2019 Homecoming Senior Royalty were also named and included:
- King and Queen: Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers
- 1st runner up: Tayler Jensen and Sydney Beutel
- 2nd runner up: Elliot Potter and Sydni Sanders
- 3rd runner up: Trevor Moser and Miranda Jay Wright
- 4th runner up: Thomas Harvey and Caitlin Lind
A community carnival was also offered at the bonfire Wednesday. It featured a number of games and activities for those residents who attended the festivities.