Wolves celebrate homecoming with spectacular bonfire, carnival

Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers are named Homecoming King and Queen

Cheer squad members perform at the homecoming bonfire Wednesday night at Green River High School.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — Green River High School students, faculty and residents filled the high school parking lot Wednesday evening to celebrate 2019 Homecoming with the annual bonfire festivities.

 

GRHS Homecoming 2019 King and Queen are Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers.

The 2019 Homecoming Senior Royalty were also named and included:

  • King and Queen: Drew Gibson and Cassidy Smothers
  • 1st runner up: Tayler Jensen and Sydney Beutel
  • 2nd runner up: Elliot Potter and Sydni Sanders
  • 3rd runner up: Trevor Moser and Miranda Jay Wright
  • 4th runner up: Thomas Harvey and Caitlin Lind

 

A community carnival was also offered at the bonfire Wednesday. It featured a number of games and activities for those residents who attended the festivities.

GRHS Homecoming Senior Royalty pictured from left are King Drew Gibson, Queen Cassidy Smothers, 1st runner up Tayler Jensen and Sydney Beutel, 2nd runner up Elliot Potter and Sydni Sanders, 3rd runner up Miranda Jay Wright and Trevor Moser, and 4th runner up Caitlin Lind and Thomas Harvey.
The Green River High School Marching Band entertains the crowd at the beginning of homecoming festivities.

 

Friends Kylan Ranta, Aurora Grimes, Aris Calzada and Shanaya Allen pose for a photo at the GRHS Homecoming bonfire festivities Wednesday evening.
Jayden LaRose snatches an apple out of the water at the apple bob table.

 

Brass players Dallin Kurth and Alex Shafe take a break from band duties at the bonfire.
The GRHS Homecoming bonfire Wednesday also offered carnival games for residents.

 

Greyson LaRose, right, takes aim at a balloon, as Drew Gibson, left, watches. Pictured in pink is Emma LaRose.
A member of the Green River Fire Department douses the surrounding landscape to make sure the embers blowing off the bonfire do not set fire to the grass.

