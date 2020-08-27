Woman arrested after stealing life savings of developmentally disabled Evanston woman

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Belinda Waters, 62, a woman accused of stealing the life savings of a developmentally disabled Evanston woman, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on 08/21/2020.

On 02/24/2020 an arrest warrant was issued in Uinta County, pursuant to an investigation by the Evanston Police Department, charging Waters with felony Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. In March 2020, members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Wyoming Fugitive Task Force in Cheyenne initiated an investigation to locate and apprehend Waters at the request of the Evanston Police Department.

USMS investigators in Wyoming developed information Waters may be in a homeless camp in Mesa, Arizona. Through a joint investigation between the USMS fugitive task forces in Wyoming and Arizona, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, Uinta County District Attorney’s Office and Mesa Police Department, Waters was located and arrested. Waters was booked into a local jail in Arizona awaiting extradition to Uinta County, Wyoming.

Randall Huff, the United States Marshal for the District of Wyoming, said, “The U.S. Marshals Service in Wyoming is proud to partner with local law enforcement agencies when suspects flee to other jurisdictions to avoid prosecution. This case highlights the challenges of finding suspects who try to go off the grid. We hope the apprehension of this suspect will bring some degree of closure to the victim and her family.”

The USMS has a long history of being the primary federal agency for the apprehension of federal fugitives and a long track record of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations.

The USMS is the lead agency for 60 interagency fugitive task forces located throughout the United States, as well as eight Congressionally-funded regional fugitive task forces. These task forces, staffed by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, target the most dangerous fugitives.

