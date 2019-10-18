Workforce Services stands ready to assist Halliburton employees after layoff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has organized a rapid response effort to aid Rock Springs workers who have been displaced through layoffs by Halliburton, according to a DWS press release. Advertisement

“We have teams ready to move on a moment’s notice to meet with those who have lost their jobs,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of DWS. “When we hear of layoff events, we send help immediately. Our workforce specialists explain the services and options available to the workers who have been displaced.”

DWS is providing two informational sessions about services offered. Both will be in the Lecture Hall Meeting Room, RSC 1302, on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College. The college is at 2500 College Dr. in Rock Springs. The first session is from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and the second is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Those looking for assistance also are welcome to visit the Rock Springs Workforce Center at 2451 Foothill Blvd., #100, or call 307-382-2747.

Director Cooley said workers who have lost their jobs through layoffs have a number of options. Most immediately need assistance with filing claims with the Unemployment Insurance program. While that financial assistance does not replace a full paycheck, it can help people through the hard times between jobs.

The workforce specialists also help the dislocated workers register on Wyoming at Work, a Wyoming-specific employment search engine.

Additionally, using money awarded through federal grants, DWS can offer financial assistance for rent, utilities and even training for a new job in a different industry.

Director Cooley said the Workforce Center and the workforce specialists also can help pay for equipment and clothing needed for new jobs, and in some cases can share the transportation costs for job seekers to attend interviews.

Further, the workforce specialists help job seekers write and polish resumes, and they can conduct mock interviews to help job seekers prepare to put their best foot forward.