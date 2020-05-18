WYDOT performing maintenance on Green River tunnels

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be cleaning and sweeping the Green River tunnels starting Monday, May 18. Work will begin on the eastbound tunnel and move to the westbound tunnel upon completion. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the duration of the work zone. Speeds will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour while crews are working in the tunnels.

In addition to the lane reductions, the Green River eastbound on-ramp at exit 89 (west side of Green River) will be closed for up to two days. Residents and travelers will be able to exit off the interstate at exit 89, but will not be able to enter the interstate at that location for the duration of the maintenance. However, motorists and commuters are able to enter the interstate at exit 91 on the east end of Green River.

Signs and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public of the lane closures, speed reductions, and the closure of the on-ramp.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all road closures. For more information, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.