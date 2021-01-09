Wyo4News Friday Night Area High School Scoreboard

January 9, 2020 —
Boys high school boys basketball from Friday night:
Cheyenne East 79 – Green River 68
Cheyenne South 59 – Rock Springs 48
Lyman 65 – Big Piney 49
Wheatland 78 – Kemmerer 46
Worland 76 – Mountain View 54
Boys high school boys basketball from Friday night:
Cheyenne East 56 – Green River 36
Cheyenne South 45 – Rock Springs 42
Rock Mountain 58 – Lovell 37
Pinedale 52 – Worland 43
Campbell County JV 61 – Kemmerer 45
Mountain View 42 – Wheatland 36
Lyman Dual Wrestling Tournament
Rawlins 42 – Lyman 24
Pinedale 50 – Mountain View 15
Rawlins 51 – Mountain View 34
Pinedale 42 – Rich, Utah 24
Lyman 41 – Mountain View 22
Shoshoni Wrestling Duals In Shonshoni
No result for Rock Springs
Rock Springs Quad Boys Swimming
No results received