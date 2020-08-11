Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 11, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — On Monday, Sweetwater County added another two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to their total count, which numbered 246. Statewide, 32 new cases were reported with nine of those new cases coming from Carbon County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, the state’s total case count as of Monday was 2,565, with recoveries listed at 2,081 (+38). Wyoming’s active case count is 484. Also, on Monday’s report, the state’s probable case count dropped by 40 and is now listed at 477. Sweetwater County’s probable case count dropped by one to 14.

Here is the lastest county breakdown with total cases listed first and probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 79 (7), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 101 (23), Carbon: 77 (23)

Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 10, Fremont: 438 (59), Goshen: 29 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3)

Johnson: 18 (5), Laramie: 357 (138), Lincoln: 77 (26), Natrona: 199 (36), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 124 (11), Platte: 4 (1), Sheridan: 54 (19), Sublette: 31 (8), Sweetwater: 246 (14)

Teton: 338 (32), Uinta: 231 (46), Washakie: 71 (6), and Weston: 6.

The Wyoming Department of Education, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, released guidelines for schools if students or staff members test positive for COVID-19. “This document provides general guidance on what students, staff, and parents can expect if a person tests positive for COVID-19 within an educational institution. Public health officials will make specific recommendations based on each situation.”

According to the document, “Whether a school has to close, as well as the length of any closures, will depend on multiple factors, including but not limited to the number of cases detected within the school, the extent of COVID-19 spread within the community, and the extent to which COVID-19 precautions have been implemented within the school. In most instances, a single case of COVID-19 in a school would not warrant closing the entire school.” (Click here to read the entire document)