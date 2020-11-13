Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 13, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 13, 2020) — Thursday, Nov. 12, marked the third time the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has recorded over 900 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day. Yesterday’s report showed 924 new cases of the virus in the state after only 76 were reported on Wednesday, Veterans Day. The large difference in the Wednesday and Thursday count was likely due to holiday work schedules. The state’s record high one-day total is 1,131 new cases, which occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Laramie County led the state in new cases Thursday with 198, followed by Campbell County’s 147, Natrona County’s 140, and Albany County’s 77.

Sweetwater County saw its one-day total surge to 73 Thursday. The county’s active case count was listed at 272, 46 more than Wednesday.

Thursday’s WDH Wyoming’s total active case count was 7,493, with 17,442 total cases compared to 9,949 recoveries (+316 Thursday). Natrona County’s (1,289) supplanted Albany County (1,256) as having the state’s most active cases. Laramie County (1,106) and Campbell County (1,020) continue as the state’s hot spots.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state also continued to rise Thursday, with a total of 192 reported by the WDH. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has the most patients with 57. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is reporting 47 patients. Sweetwater County has four hospitalizations, all at Memorial Hospital.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19 related media briefing today at 10 a.m. from the State Capitol Building. The briefing will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and televised on Wyoming PBS television and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,078, Big Horn 292, Campbell 1,748, Carbon 372, Converse 282, Crook 189, Fremont 1,872, Goshen 285, Hot Springs 60, Johnson 112, Laramie 2,370, Lincoln 387, Natrona 2,310, Niobrara 11, Park 938, Platte 149, Sheridan 924, Sublette 171, Sweetwater 892, Teton 1033, Uinta 521, Washakie 184, and Weston 262.