Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 22, 2020

(November 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) Saturday report showed one of the lowest one-day numbers of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in quite some time. Just 220 new cases were reported statewide. That is the lowest total since Nov. 11’s 71 new cases. But that was Veteran’s Day with limited reporting. Before Saturday’s report, the lowest,non-holiday, one-day total occurred on Oct. 25, when the WDH reported 219 new cases.

Sweetwater County registered 22 new cases Saturday. The county’s active case count increased to 362, up 13 from Friday’s report. Statewide active cases were listed at 9,346 (+28 from Saturday), with Wyoming’s total case count at 23,567 compared to 14,221 recoveries (+192 Saturday).

Active case counts of neighboring counties: Carbon 141, Fremont 622, Sublette 57, Lincoln 205, Uinta 217.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related hospitalization number for Saturday was not updated. The WDH report was still showing 219 patients statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. Six of those patients were in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany: 2,602, Big Horn: 376, Campbell: 2,282,

Carbon: 520, Converse: 345, Crook: 252, Fremont: 2,504, Goshen: 463, Hot Springs: 109, Johnson: 170, Laramie: 3,395, Lincoln: 493, Natrona: 3,388, Niobrara: 28, Park: 1,048, Platte: 184, Sheridan: 1,325, Sublette: 262, Sweetwater: 1,297, Teton: 1,314, Uinta: 665,

Washakie: 242, and Weston: 303.