Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 7, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 7, 2020) – There were eight new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours, making 150 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

On Friday, Nov. 6, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 confirmed that one student at Lincoln Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus, making the total number of positive cases at the school at two.

Two residents at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs have tested positive and there has been one COVID-19 related death, according to care center officials.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 642 cases in the county with 510 recoveries. There have been four coronavirus-related deaths.

In the state of Wyoming, there have been 13,871 lab-confirmed cases with 8,534 recoveries and 105 deaths.

Total count of COVIID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,666; Big Horn 266; Campbell 1,381; Carbon 338; Converse 244; Crook 147; Fremont 1,557; Goshen 205; Hot Springs 51; Johnson 99; Laramie 1,723; Lincoln 347; Natrona 1,603; Niobrara 6; Park 807; Platte 136; Sheridan 769; Sublette 162; Sweetwater 642; Teton 889; Uinta 424; Washakie 169; and Weston 240.