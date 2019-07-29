Wyoming Arts Council Board To Meet In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Wyoming Arts Council board will have its next quarterly meeting Aug. 1-2 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

The board will convene in the WWCC Theater Department in Room 1003 beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, get updates on current Arts Council initiatives. An executive session may be called if necessary.

The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process. The board will be available to hear public comments at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting continues from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 2.

The public is invited to a reception from 5-7 p.m. at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C. St. Rock Springs.

The mission of the Wyoming Arts Council is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Wyoming by providing resources to sustain, promote and cultivate the arts.

For a detailed agenda and more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-214-2701.