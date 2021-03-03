Wyoming House Bills to legalize marijuana and increase minimum wage filed

Advertisement

March 3, 2021 — A group of 14 Wyoming legislators is sponsoring House Bill 209 that would legalize the use of marijuana in the state for those 21 and older. The bill would also allow the cultivation of a specified amount of marijuana for personal use. Read the complete House Bill 209 here.

HB 209 also includes a 30% excise tax on the sale of retail marijuana products along with sales license fees. The Wyoming Legislative Service Office estimates, if passed, the bill as currently written would generate an estimated $49.5 million in new revenue for the state in the fiscal year 2022.

Yesterday, House Bill 206 was filed to raise Wyoming’s minimum wage from the current $5.15 per hour to $15 per hour. Read the complete House Bill 206 here. The current federal minimum is $7.25 per hour, which supersedes Wyoming’s lower minimum wage. If the HB 206 bill were to pass, Wyoming business owners would have to pay the higher minimum wage amount.