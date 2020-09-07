Wyoming ranks 29th in 2020 Census response rate

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — Wyoming’s self-response rate to the current 2020 Census stands at 59.8 percent as of Sunday, September 6. According to the Census 2020 web site, that puts Wyoming 29th best of all the states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Minnesota is the top state, with at 74.2 percent. The national rate is just over 65 percent.

Here in Sweetwater County, the 2020 Census response rate is currently listed at 61.6 percent, led by Green River’s 72.3 percent. Rock Springs’ response rate was just over 62%. The vast majority of Census responses in the state and nation are via the internet.

For more information on the 2020 U.S. Census, click here. The 2020 U.S. Census is scheduled to end on September 30, 2020.