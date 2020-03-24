Wyoming’s total number of coronavirus cases now at 29

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health web site, Wyoming’s coronavirus case count now stands at 29.

Advertisement

Fremont County still has the most reported coronavirus cases at 10. In all, eight of Wyoming’s 23 counties are reporting cases. Sweetwater County is one of the 15 Wyoming counties reporting no COVID-19 cases.

Wyoming Counties with reported coronavirus COVID-19 cases according to the Wyoming Department of Health website:

Campbell – 1, Carbon – 2, Fremont – 10, Laramie – 7, Natrona – 2, Park – 1, Sheridan – 4, Teton – 2

Advertisement

At last report, the United States is reporting 42,663 COVID-19 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.