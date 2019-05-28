Emma Martinez (November 6, 1928 – May 28, 2019)

Emma Martinez, 90, passed away at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, WY, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Green River, WY, and died following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Martinez was born on November 6, 1928, in Holman, NM, the daughter of Joe A. Martinez and Rufina Cordova Martinez.

She attended schools in Mora, NM.

Mrs. Martinez married Willie Martinez in Green River, WY, on February 21, 1953.

She was employed by Little America as a cashier and waitress for many years.

Mrs. Martinez interests included cooking, reading and loved spending time with loved ones.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Robert Martinez and wife Robin of Green River, WY, and Bernie Martinez of Albuquerque., NM, one daughter, Susan Fleagle of Brawley, CA, five sisters, Audelia Ortega of Green River, WY, Ida Chailand of Green River, WY, Carol Lucero of Albuquerque, NM, Darlene Duran of Mora, NM, Evelyn Sandoval of Mora, NM, seven grandchildren, Jennifer Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Robby Luck, Randy Luck, Kayla Herig, Trevor Hanson and Tiffany Hamel, ten great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brinley, Cameron, Hayley, Chipper, Nash, Andrew, Madison, Alec and Bailee, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Stella and Annabelle, three brothers, Junior, Tony and Fidel and one sister Mary.

Cremation will take place and A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Monday at the church, one hour prior to Mass.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.