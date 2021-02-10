Joseph Pastor (June 1, 1924 – February 7, 2021)

Joseph Pastor, 96, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming.

Joe was born in Reliance on June 1, 1924, the son of John and Julia Pastor. He graduated in 1943 from Rock Springs High School.

He married the love of his life, Jeanine Godfrey, on March 2, 1952, and they held their reception at the short-lived Dead Horse Canyon Golf Course in Rock Springs. Jeanine proceeded him in death on July 27, 2013.

Joe worked at Mountain Fuel for 27 years and FMC for 11 years. He retired in 1985.

Joe loved his family and was thoroughly delighted by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent much of his retirement at their cabin at the East Fork Rod and Gun Club in Boulder. The “Ponds” was his special slice of heaven that he and Jeanine enjoyed with their valued friends. Joe had an excellent memory and spent hours telling stories of Rock Springs history. He also liked the Wyoming Cowboys, reading, polka dancing, tinkering, fixing, and keeping as busy as humanly possible.

Survivors include three sons, Jim and Carol Pastor of Rapid City, South Dakota; Dave and Diane Pastor of Murrieta, California; Gary and Jana Pastor of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Janet and Rich Boulette, Lander, Wyoming; Cindy and Ron Hager, Burnet, Texas; seven grandchildren; Ryan Pastor and Katie; Allyson Cross and Kreston; Andrew Kemble, Alison Glover and Brad; Gregory Pastor; Lyndsay and Emillio Alcaraz; Travis Boulette; Brandon Hager; Nick Hager; Jessica Pastor; and eight great grandchildren, Noah and Easton Pastor; Liliya, Madelyn, and Brexley Cross; Gibson and Cody Glover; Brighton Alcaraz; and Ragan Weddle.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents John and Julia, his wife Jeanine, his brother Alex Pastor, and his sister Liz Jelaco and husband Mike Jelaco.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

