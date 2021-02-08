Kathy Ryder (February 13, 1951 – February 4, 2021)

Kathy Ryder, 69, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for her whole life.

Mrs. Ryder was born February 13, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James R. Zelenka and Elsie M. Cilensek Zelenka.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She obtained an Associates of Education from Western Wyoming Community College.

Kathy married Sam J. Ryder on September 8, 1973 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Mrs. Ryder was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Kathy enjoyed cooking, reading cookbooks, going to Vegas with her friends, talking to her friends about her grand-dog Kirby, and making goodies for her friends. She was also known for being a joker and pulling many April Fools’ Day Pranks on her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Sam Ryder of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Sherrie L. Hentz and husband Jeff of Phoenix, Arizona; Dr. Jamie A. Ryder of Omaha, Nebraska; one brother, David L. Zelenka and wife Cleta of Cheyenne, Wyoming; as well as several cousins.

Mrs. Ryder is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and grand-dog Kirby.

Cremation has taken place, private family services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Social Distancing and Masks will be required.

The Family respectfully requests donations in Kathy’s memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A. Street, Rock Springs 82901, Wyoming, or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or a charity of your choice.

