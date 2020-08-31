Kevin Jon Hanson (November 18, 1975 – August 28, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — Kevin Jon Hanson, 44, passed away on August 28, 2020, in Green River, Wyoming, following a lengthy four year battle with cancer.

He was born on November 18, 1975, in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of Dian Lynn Hanson.

Kevin attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and graduated from Green River High School with the Class of 1995.

He loved working at Domino’s Pizza for over 20 years, and being a computer tech for Staples for over 10 years. Kevin really enjoyed working and being with his work family. His memory will be cherished by those who knew him.

Kevin is survived by his aunt, Donna Crowell; cousins, Amy Crowell and her children Braden and Tenlee, Chad Crowell and wife Jennifer, and their son Easton, all of Wyoming. In addition, he is survived by many good friends and his cousins living in Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marion Hanson; mother, Dian Hanson; aunt, LuAnn Forness; and cousin, Ryan Forness.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Kevin’s name can be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.