Maynard Martin Merlau (November 28, 1940 – June 30, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — Maynard Martin Merlau, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on November 28, 1940, in East Aurora, New York, the son of Maynard and Margaret Merlau.

Maynard attended Holland Central High School in New York with the Class of 1958.

He married Ruth Wynell DeMasters in Scurry, Texas, on March 12, 1977. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2016.

Maynard worked as an oilfield manager and salesman for 35 years. He was also a certified deep-sea diver and a master mechanist.

He enjoyed barbecuing, traveling, woodworking, and above all else, he loved being with his family.

Survivors include son, Scott Chapman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughters, Gigi Steele and husband Jeff of Arlington, Texas, Avis Dodson of Traverse City, Michigan, and Treasa Chenoweth and husband Joe of Reliance, Wyoming; brother, Paul Merlau of Holland, New York; brother-in-law, Roddy Mooney of Scurry, Texas; sisters, Donna Beaumiester and husband George of Elma, New York, Carol Felski and husband John of Strykersville, New York, and Barbara Snyder of Holland, New York; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, nine nephews, five nieces, an aunt, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Margaret, his loving wife, Wynell; sister in law, Dodie Mooney; sons, Marty Merlau, Brian Chapman, Sam Allen; grandson, Justin Merlau; and brother-in-law, Francis Snyder.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will take place.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.