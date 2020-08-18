Pamela Jean Anderson (April 8, 1945 – August 12, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Pamela Jean Anderson, 75 passed Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the University of Utah following a short illness. She was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Pam was born April 8, 1945, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Russ Slater and Irene Ranta Slater.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Pam married Robert Anderson in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1978.

Pam worked as the Access Care Coordinator for the Young At Heart Senior Center for the last fourteen years and loved causing mischief with her coworkers.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking her kids and dog camping.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Anderson of Rock Springs; two sons, Jason Rhinehart and Gene Hawks, both of Rock Springs; one brother, Vern Slater and wife Cheryl of Rock Springs; three sisters, Regina Harrison of Rock Springs, Susan Evans of Casper, Wyoming, and Theresa Slater of Reno, Nevada; several grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and her four-legged furry pet Kaida.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Marsha Worrick.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family of Pamela Anderson respectfully request that donations in her memory be made to Volunteers of America-North Rockies, 1876 S. Sheridan Avenue, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801

