Robert Z. Vasquez (July 3, 1951 – Feb. 19, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Robert Z. Vasquez, 66, of Rawlins passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Rock Springs, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on July 3, 1951, in Fresno, California, the son of Oscar and Josefina Zuniga Vasquez. He attended schools in Sanger, CA, and graduated from Sanger High School and later attended Northridge College.

Robert worked for Speedy Oilfield Service in Wamsutter, where he was also given the nickname “Speedy”. He also worked for Bar S Services Inc. in Cheyenne.

He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rawlins.

Robert enjoyed fishing, kites, camping, spinning tops, marbles, and classic cars. He was also very “witty” and had a quick response to everything.

Survivors include his wife Connie Gurule of Rawlins; mother, Josefina Z. Vasquez, Sanger CA; son, Tony Silva of Rawlins; daughters, Sandy Vasquez of Hawaii and Deanna Vasquez of Fresno, CA; brothers, Oscar Vasquez Jr. and wife Brenda of Fresno, CA, and Gabriel Vasquez and wife Christina of Sanger, CA; sisters, Rose Rodriguez and husband Bernard of Reedley, CA and Leonora Borden and husband Richard of CA; granddaughter, Cecelia Vasquez, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Oscar Vasquez, first wife Marci Silva Vasquez and brother Danny Vasquez.

A rosary will be recited at 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 219 W. Pine St, Rawlins, WY. A Celebration of Life will follow after the rosary.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com