Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 6, 2019, Tuesday

This Afternoon: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sponsor

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph.

Advertisement

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Advertisement