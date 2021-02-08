Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 8, 2021

Advertisement

February 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 24

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 150

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 52

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,262

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 24 (4), Fremont 85 (26), Sublette 9 (0), Lincoln 22 (3), and Uinta 41 (4).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,047

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,785

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 41 as of 2/8/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/8/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,468, Big Horn: 841, Campbell: 4,181, Carbon: 1,183, Converse: 524, Crook: 383, Fremont: 3,914, Goshen: 1,038, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 403, Laramie: 6,858, Lincoln: 1,007, Natrona: 5,752, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,404, Platte: 372, Sheridan: 2,351, Sublette: 540, Sweetwater: 3,424, Teton: 3,183, Uinta: 1,674, Washakie: 690, and Weston: 526.