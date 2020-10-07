Dan’s Meat Processing provides 400 lbs of game meat to Wyoming Food Bank

Tyler Johnson

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has partnered with Dan’s Meat Processing in Evansville to provide hunters with the opportunity to participate in the newly launched Food from the Field program, which enables them to donate all or part of their meat to the local food pantry system.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to utilize Wyoming resources to combat food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state and the increased collaboration between agencies offers a framework for more processors to participate.

400 pounds of game meat was distributed to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies partners last week. “Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies would like to thank the hunters who donated game. We are honored to receive this meat on behalf of our Agency Partners and those that will have Wyoming protein on their tables as a result. We are grateful to the Food from the Field program partners (the processors, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and Wyoming Hunger Initiative) for working with us to provide a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge,” says Tony Woodell, Director of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Dan’s Meat Processing is located in Evansville and was one of the first processors to sign on to participate in Food from the Field. This family-owned business has a heart for helping their community and has worked closely with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the First Lady’s office to ensure that this program succeeds.

“Dan’s Meat Processing has been fundamental in the success of the launch of this program. Prior to participating in this program, Dan’s gave generously to their community so joining forces with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make an even larger impact was an easy decision. I’m thrilled that we’re already seeing donations distributed to local food pantries so early in the hunting season,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

As a part of the program, all donated deer, elk, and moose will undergo appropriate Chronic Wasting Disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.

About Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) serves the entire state of Wyoming. As part of the Feeding America network, WFBR is committed to serving people in need, wherever they are. During COVID-19, as with any other emergency, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will continue operations and distribute food to our partner agencies and to the communities they serve. Last year, WFBR distributed more than 8.2 million meals through their programs and with hunger relief partners – pantries, tote/backpacks, soup kitchens, and shelters.

For more information call (307) 265-2172, or visit our website at wyomingfoodbank.org

About Dan’s Meat Processing

Dan’s Meat Processing is located in Evansville, Wyoming. Long before participating in Food from the Field, Dan’s coordinated a meat donation program locally to ensure any excess meat was distributed to families in need.