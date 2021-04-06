Involuntary manslaughter suspect to face jury trial next week

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) – Jason Lee Fletcher of Rock Springs will face a jury trial next week for involuntary manslaughter.

Fletcher was arrested in October 2020 in connection to the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman back on June 29. Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, was shot to death in her home

When officers arrived to the scene, located in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs, Fletcher was straddled over his wife Lena Fletcher’s body while holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck.

Fletcher initially claimed that his wife either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking. A forensic pathologist later ruled Lena’s death a homicide.

According to the press release that released on October 23, the course of the months-long investigation, sheriff’s detectives ultimately uncovered several more pieces of forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to her husband’s claim that Lena’s fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fletcher was then charged with involuntary manslaughter, which is a felony in Wyoming that is punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years.