Keith Albert Lamoreaux (September 7, 1938 – December 18, 2020)

Keith Albert Lamoreaux, 82, passed away December 18, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on September 7, 1938 in Provo, Utah, the son of Waldo Lamoreaux and Clarissa Levitt.

Keith attended school in Provo, Utah and also attended Western Washington Community College and Utah State University.

He worked in the oil field until his retirement.

Keith was a Navy veteran during peacetime.

He married Toby McClellan in Provo, Ut on December 26, 1959.

Keith was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was a very family oriented man and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, making jewelry, and finding rocks and digging for fossilized fish. Keith ran for county commissioner, and coached many baseball teams.

Survivors include his wife Toby Lamoreaux; sons Alan Lamoreaux, Kenny Lamoreaux, Kris Lamoreaux; daughters Tammy Macy, Sulyn Lamoreaux, Shana Ferriera; brother Bob Lamoreaux; grandchildren Deseray, Kristal, Louis, Regan, Junior, Chelsie, Mackila, Maliya, Makenzie, Lexi, Carver, Krissy, Michael, Joey, Steven, Calvin, Mercedes, Chelsie, Destiny, Bishop, Ivy, Phoenix and Scarlett.

Funeral services and military honors will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, January 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, WY. Due to current Covid restrictions, immediate family only will be in attendance. The services will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.