Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 4, 2020

(November 4, 2020) — New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 did not take a break for the state’s general election Tuesday. Another 340 new cases were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Sweetwater County registered 20 new cases Tuesday, with the county’s active case count increasing to 144 (+8). Wyoming’s statewide active case count continued its climb. The WDH listed 4,451 active cases in the state as of Tuesday, 12,399 total cases compared to 7,948 recoveries (+299).

The state’s high total of active cases as of Tuesday was in Albany County with 744. Campbell County was next with 697, followed by Laramie County (625) and Natrona County (600).

Wyoming’s hospitalization totals fell on Tuesday to 128 patients (-4), but Sweetwater County’s total grew to four from Monday’s total of two. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center leads to the state in hospitalized patients with 34. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center is next at 29.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,486, Big Horn 241, Campbell 1,223, Carbon 311, Converse 233, Crook 113, Fremont 1,388, Goshen 177, Hot Springs 46, Johnson 97, Laramie 1,545, Lincoln 321, Natrona 1,487, Niobrara 6, Park 660, Platte 116, Sheridan 691, Sublette 147, Sweetwater 590, Teton 829, Uinta 407, Washakie 152, and Weston 133.