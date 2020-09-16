Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: September 16, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Sweetwater County had another no new COVID-19 case day on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sunday and Monday saw the county’s total case number drop by three to 299 since March. Yesterday, that number held steady. Sweetwater County’s active case count did change with Tuesday’s WDH report, dropping to just two.

As a whole, Wyoming recorded another 39 new lab-confirmed cases Tuesday spread over 13 counties. For the third straight day, Albany County led in new cases with 10, bringing their total to 43 since Sunday’s report. Other counties reporting at least one case were Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, and Teton.

Wyoming’s active case count is now listed at 436, 3,762 total cases compared to 3,326 recoveries (+31 Tuesday).

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 226, Big Horn: 46, Campbell: 190, Carbon: 170, Converse: 45, Crook: 26, Fremont: 565, Goshen: 63, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 23, Laramie: 475, Lincoln: 95, Natrona: 313, Niobrara: 1, Park: 172, Platte: 10, Sheridan: 147, Sublette: 45, Sweetwater: 299, Teton: 444, Uinta: 261, Washakie: 103, and Weston: 17.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s Public Health Orders are extended through September 30. One change was made to Order No. 1, which now permits indoor close-contact group activities and sports to occur in all settings.

Current health orders allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people with health measures in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated. (See full story here)