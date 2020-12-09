Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 9, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Governor Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Business Council, and the Wyoming Department of Health are all working together to quickly roll out a relief program to businesses that now have reduced hours of operation. Starting today, bars and restaurants in the state will be required to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for onsite consumption. More information here.

Sweetwater County registered 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The county saw its active case count lower to 340, 31 less than Monday's report and the lowest number since Nov. 19. More information here .

After a close first quarter, the Wyoming Cowgirls proved to be no match for nationally-ranked Gonzaga, losing 89-50 last night in Laramie. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council will be holding a special meeting Thursday, tomorrow, at 5:30 p.m. to approve multiple items regarding CARES Act Funding. This special meeting is required to meet deadlines that land earlier than the next regular council session scheduled for Dec. 15.

The Rock Springs City Council will be holding a special meeting Thursday, tomorrow, at 5:30 p.m. to approve multiple items regarding CARES Act Funding. This special meeting is required to meet deadlines that land earlier than the next regular council session scheduled for Dec. 15. The holiday season marks an increased need for services provided by the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. This year the need is even greater with the health and financial effects of the pandemic. The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking residents for monetary help to meet their growing needs. Cash donations can be dropped off at the Food Bank at 90 Center Street in Rock Spring or made online at foodbankswcty.org.

Wyoming residents have steadily changing opinions regarding the use and possession of marijuana, according to a new survey by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming. Fifty-four percent of Wyoming residents now say they support allowing adults in Wyoming to legally possess marijuana for personal use. More information here.

