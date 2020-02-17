Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is President’s Day. That means no school for many area students as well as not mail delivery. More information here.

Green River residents can start to register for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring and Summer programs this Thursday morning. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team gets the schools dual win number 600 in yesterday’s win over Northern Colorado. More information here.

