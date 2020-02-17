Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 17, 2020

0
60

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click more for details

Local News:

  • Today is President’s Day. That means no school for many area students as well as not mail delivery. More information here. 

 

  • Green River residents can start to register for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring and Summer programs this Thursday morning. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team gets the schools dual win number 600 in yesterday’s win over Northern Colorado. More information here.

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR