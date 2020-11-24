Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 24, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 126 Monday . The WDH reported a record one-day high of 1,251 new cases in the state. More information here .

The WDH Monday report showed another 26 COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming residents bring the state's death toll to 202. No details had been released as of early Tuesday morning.

Today is the final day to sign up for the Rock Springs Fire Departments Toys for Kids program. Sign-ups will be taking place for children 12 and under from 10:45 this morning to 2:45 this afternoon at the Rock Springs Food Bank at 90 Center Street. A second sign-up session will take place this afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m.

The 2020 YWCA Festival of Trees in-person viewing at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs kicked off yesterday. The event will run through December 3. Due to the COVID-19 safety concerns, in-person viewers will be required to wear a face covering. The tree, gift baskets, and wreaths are also available to be viewed online at YWCASweetwaterCounty.com. Visitors can also find a link for an online auction to bid on items.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, 17 reports of stolen vehicles have occurred over the last three months. More information here .

have occurred over the last three months. . The Wyoming Cowboy football game at UNLV is still a go for Friday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Wyoming has had their last two games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns by the opposing teams.

Latest Obituaries:

Rudy Gutner – Details

Helen Mecca – Details

