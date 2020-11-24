Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 24, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.
Local News:
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 126 Monday. The WDH reported a record one-day high of 1,251 new cases in the state. More information here.
- The WDH Monday report showed another 26 COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming residents bring the state’s death toll to 202. No details had been released as of early Tuesday morning.
- Today is the final day to sign up for the Rock Springs Fire Departments Toys for Kids program. Sign-ups will be taking place for children 12 and under from 10:45 this morning to 2:45 this afternoon at the Rock Springs Food Bank at 90 Center Street. A second sign-up session will take place this afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m.
- The 2020 YWCA Festival of Trees in-person viewing at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs kicked off yesterday. The event will run through December 3. Due to the COVID-19 safety concerns, in-person viewers will be required to wear a face covering. The tree, gift baskets, and wreaths are also available to be viewed online at YWCASweetwaterCounty.com. Visitors can also find a link for an online auction to bid on items.
- According to the Rock Springs Police Department, 17 reports of stolen vehicles have occurred over the last three months. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football game at UNLV is still a go for Friday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Wyoming has had their last two games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns by the opposing teams.
