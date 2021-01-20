Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 20, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** High wind warnings are still in effect for the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Weather forecasters are calling for wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph, especially around the Elk Mountain and Arlington areas today and into the night. Extreme Blow Over Risk Warnings are in effect from Elk Mountain to Laramie. Those winds will start to calm during the day on Thursday.

**** An adult male pedestrian in Buffalo, Wyoming, was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a Johnson County school bus. According to the Buffalo Police Department, an investigation is still ongoing. No one on the bus was injured in the mishap. Students who were on the bus at the time of the accident were offered counseling by the Johnson County School District.

**** According to a dispatcher for Star Transit, the transportation company has suspended service this week due to COVID-19 exposure in the main office, not bus drivers or passengers. At this time, Star Transit is planning on resuming service this coming Monday.

**** Sweetwater County’s 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday was the state’s second-highest new case total. In total, the state’s new case total was 123, the lowest number since the Jan. 10 report. Sweetwater County’s active case count fell to 102 on Tuesday. More information here.

**** Last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a request to start pre-qualifying contractors for bids for the Bitter Creek Restoration Segment 1 Project. The request was made by the Department of Engineering/Operations and Public Services. The project will consist of the rehabilitation of the Bitter Creek from Sweetwater Creek to a point just north of the South Side Belt Loop.

**** New drilling of oil and gas wells remains down in the state. According to the last Wyoming State Geological Survey, only four rigs were operating at the end of December compared to just over 30 at the end of 2019. In August of 2020, Wyoming had no operating rigs. Oil and gas oversupplies have been impacted by lower levels of consumer demand both during and prior to the pandemic.

Sports:

