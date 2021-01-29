Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** Last night, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees voted in favor of reducing $2.4 million from the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. The reductions include eliminating 15 staff positions. Eliminated employees currently holding those positions will have the opportunity to have three months of salary pay, plus six months of their current health benefits. More information here.

**** Republican Senators, including Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have introduced the POWER Act of 2021. POWER stands for Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources. The POWER Act would prohibit President Biden or secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy departments from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without congressional approval.

Barrasso said, “President Biden’s ban on new oil, gas, and coal leases is illegal, and it robs people in Wyoming of their livelihoods.” A U.S. House of Representatives companion version of the bill is being sponsored by New Mexico Republican Representative Yvette Herrell.

Advertisement

**** An estimated crowd of 700 to 800 gathered outside of the Wyoming State Capitol Building yesterday to hear newly-elected Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz’s speak out against Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney and her decision to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Don Trump Jr., Donald Trump’s son, also addressed those in attendance via telephone.

**** Sweetwater County led the state in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health report shows 11 new cases in the county. Lincoln County was next with 10. In total, 58 cases were reported in the state Thursday. Sweetwater County’s active case down was down slightly, numbering 60. Wyoming’s active case count also decreased to 1,520. More information here.

**** Visitation to Yellowstone Park in 2020 was down just five percent from the 2019 totals. Visitations to the park were listed at 3,806,305. That total is surprisingly high considering that Yellow Park was closed to public visits from March 24 to May 18 due to COVID-19 concerns. The two Wyoming entrances reopened in May,Mid with the three Montana entrances opening on June 1.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** In sports, the Wyoming Cowgirls defeated San Diego State 54-36 last night in Laramie while the Cowboys lost at San Diego State87-57. The teams will meet again on Saturday. More information here.

**** In area high school basketball, the Farson-Eden boys defeated H.E.M 70 – 30. The Farson-Eden girls were also victorious 33 – 28 over H.E.M.

Today in area high school basketball, Rock Springs will be at Natrona, Powell at Lovell, Pinedale at Kemmerer, Lyman at Mountain View, and Farson-Eden at Cokeville.

In area wrestling, Green River will travel to Douglas, and Lyman and Mountain View will compete in the Double Duals in Evanston. Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams will be at the Laramie Quads today.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

None submitted Thursday

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report