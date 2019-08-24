Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Combining firearms with alcohol is fraught with danger now and was equally perilous in the late 19th century.​ More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon expressed his gratitude to Wyoming and Nebraska’s congressional delegations, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and State of Nebraska agencies, and especially to State of Wyoming agencies for their collaborative efforts to address the ongoing needs of farmers impacted by the July 17 Goshen/Ft. Laramie irrigation tunnel collapse. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is growing a bit, according enrollment figures as of Friday. Superintendent Kelly McGovern said enrollment currently stands at 5,578 students, kindergarten through twelfth grade. This figure is for all schools including Farson-Eden and Desert School in Wamsutter, she noted. More information here.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family of Rock Springs High School sophomore Jaciel Granados pay for his medical expenses. Granados, a football player, was flown to Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 17, where doctors performed brain surgery to remove pressure and bleeding on his brain after he was injured at football practice. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office will partner with Carbon County Weed and Pest, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, local landowners and the U.S. Forest Service to apply weed treatments in the Upper North Platte Valley, Pennock Mountain, Ferris Mountain and Seminoe Mountain areas in the next few weeks. More information here.

Able Hands is hosting an open house to showcase the murals of the exceptionally-talented local artist Rose Klein. The open house is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Able Hands building located at 126 Elk Street in Rock Springs. More information here.

