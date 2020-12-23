Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

**** Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and 158 total in the state. Sweetwater County and the state saw their active case count continue to decline. More information here.

**** The Census Bureau figures show that Wyoming’s population from July 2019 to July 2020 increased by a little over 2,000. It marked the second straight year for a population upswing in the state after three years of declining populations. Fifteen states showed population declines, including New York, which may lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. More information here.

**** Last night in area high school basketball, Laramie defeated the Green River boys 70-58. The Lovell girls defeated Rocky Mountain 42-36 while the Lovell boys fell 62-49 to Rocky Mountain. The games between Pinedale and Wind River were canceled.

**** On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced more than $12.1 million in CARES Act funding for “nonprofit organizations that have provided public assistance or seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.” More information here.

**** Today is the day parents who pre-order holiday break meals through Sweetwater County School District #2 will be able to pick up those meals at Lincoln Middle School in Green River. The time will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sweetwater County School District #1 holiday meal pickup was yesterday.

**** A reminder that the Rock Springs City Hall, Family Recreation Center, and Civic Centers will be operating today, but all will be closed on Thursday and Christmas day. The Green River Recreation Center will operate normal hours today but will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be closed on Christmas day.

**** Congratulations to Rock Springs High School senior Adam Larson, who was recently nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Senator Mike Enzi. See the full story here.

Latest Obituaries:

Robert “Bob” Cox – Details

