Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Wyoming’s 13th death due to coronavirus disease COVID-19. Only four new lab confirmed cases were reported. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop people from visiting Yellowstone Park over the Memorial Day weekend, but a Saturday snowstorm did. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Library Summer Reading program is scheduled to start up next Monday, June 1. More information here.

Obituaries:

Tally Ann Lester – Details

