Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2019

The Rock Spring Lady Tigers volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win over the Red Devils. Rock Springs will host Casper Natrona on Saturday.

Yesterday at their regular meeting, the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for Love’s Truck Stop to build at the west end of Jamestown. The commissioner’s vote was unanimous. More information here.

Wyoming Business Council chief executive offer Shawn Reese announced his resignation yesterday that according to the wyomingbsiness.org web site. More information here.

Today is Woody Wednesday at Green River High School as the Wolves continue to celebrate this week’s homecoming. Students are asked to dress in their best cowboy attire today, like Woody from the Toy Story movies. Tonight, the bonfire and Community Carnival will take place in the Green River High School parking lot. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend.

Grand Teton National Park is reporting the northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road, between the Murie Ranch Junction and the Death Canyon Junction, is temporarily closed to the public due to bear activity. The duration of this closure is currently unknown. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Esie Marie Crane – Details

Thomas George Anderson – Details

