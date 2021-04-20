Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** We should be sunny but very cool today. High today at 38 with light winds. Clear and chilly tonight with a low of 21. We could see some isolated snow showers Wednesday as we warm up to a high of 46. The warmup will continue Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Here is the local seven-day forecast.

**** The City of Green River Water Division began its annual flushing of fire hydrants yesterday. City officials say this is a standard procedure to maintain a healthy drinking water system. The annual event takes place in the spring and summer. Some residents may see some color and clarity issues with their water. If so, the City recommends you run your cold-water faucet for a few minutes until the water clears.

**** The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will each be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their City Halls. Agendas for each meeting can be found here.

**** According to a story in Cheyenne’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper, Republican Wyoming U.S. Representative Liz Cheney raised $1.54 million during the first quarter of this year for her 2022 re-election. Republican challenger Anthony Bouchard raised around $334,000 in that same time period.

**** On Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reported just 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County with six new cases since last Friday’s daily report. There were no reported hospitalizations in the county, with just 19 in the state. More information here.

Sports:

**** As far as we know, today’s scheduled Green River versus Rock Springs girls softball game is still going to take place at 4 p.m. this afternoon. The is a make-up game from last week’s postponed game. Green River at Riverton tennis has been canceled for today and will be make-up at a later date.

