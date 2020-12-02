Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 update showed the state had a banner day for the virus recoveries compared to new lab-confirmed cases. In Sweetwater County, 11 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, with the active case count dropping to 401. More information here.

The Annual Red Tie Gala event scheduled for February 6 was officially canceled yesterday by the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and Executive Director Tiffany Marshall. This would have been the eighth year for the event that is a major fundraiser for the Memorial Hospital Foundation, which helps fund the local hospital's purchase of medical equipment needs. In a press release statement Tuesday, the Foundation asks that those looking to donate to the Red Tie Gala instead donate to Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball will host Incarnate Word tonight at the Double-A in Laramie. Wyoming is 1 and 1 on the season coming off Monday night's buzzer-beating loss to Texas Southern. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio's 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7.

On a recent appearance on Fox Business News with Stuart Varney, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso stated that the COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Operation Warp Speed' by the Trump administration, will be released in the middle of December. Barrasso also commented that he felt that President Trump had not received enough credit for the way he has handled the vaccine and its release.

The Rock Springs Police Department reports a phone scam in which area residents receive calls from individuals identifying themselves as Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy employees. The caller states they have a prescription ready at a pharmacy and then seeks personal information such as a driver's license number. RSPD advises residents to hang up and then call your pharmacy.

In a brief Tuesday night Rock Springs City Council session, the Council unanimously approved the submission of a revised coronavirus relief grant application to receive relief funds in the amount of slightly over $7,400,000 for payroll expenses. More information here.

