Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County led the state in Wednesday’s reporting of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state total grew by 23 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

The Green River Knights and Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball teams split their doubleheader last night in Green River. The Knights won the opening game 15 to 14 in eight innings with the Sand Puppies coming back to take the nightcap 6 to 5.

The City of Rock Springs has launched a text messaging program call HelloRS which allows Rock Springs residents to report issues, search the City website for information, send a message to staff, and sign up to receive text message notifications from the City. More information here.

Rocky Mountain Power is warning customers they have recently seen a spike in reported cases of fraudulent calls and potential scammers posing as utility representatives. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted