Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National Weather Service issues more area weather advisories and warnings with another system about to hit the area and central Wyoming. More information here.

A Christmas Craft Show is going on again today at 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station). Also More information here.

Horse and Carriage Rides begin today and will be every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot (Coal Train Coffee). Santa Visits Downtown also begin today and continue every Saturday at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Children will receive train conductor hats. More information here.

At a special holiday Make-and-Take event at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, museum staff will help children make their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s pop music groups combine for a dance and music celebration at 7:30 p.m. in the Western Atrium on Monday, Dec. 2. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball great Fennis Dembo to have his jersey retired on December 7 prior to game against New Mexico. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management will offer Christmas tree permits for sale. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted