Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 28, 2019

Local News:

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has again issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater and surrounding counties for this afternoon and evening. More information here.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the BLM was reporting the Pedro Mountain Fire, east of Pathfinder Reservoir is now 10% contained but has grown to just short of 9,400 acres. More information here.

Cowgirl Soccer To Host Season Opener On Wednesday. The Wyoming soccer team will host the Northern Colorado Bears on Wednesday in its season-opener. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT at the Louis S. Madrid Complex. More information here.

Local Singers Catch a Break at Competition. It was an exciting weekend for three local artists who were recognized for their talent during the Wyoming Singer/Songwriter Competition at The Broadway Theater on Thursday, Aug. 22. More information here.

Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys Looking To “Stripe Out” War Memorial Saturday. The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the 2019 season at 5:30 p. m. on Saturday hosting the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. More information here.

Cowboy Cross Country Ranked 16th In USTFCCCA National Preseason Poll. The Wyoming Cowboy cross country team is ranked No. 16 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced Tuesday. It is the first time in program history the Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason poll. More information here.

Be Ready Before Hunting. When fall hits, hunters can get caught up anticipating their season. But before putting boots on the ground, make sure to have the current, correct and required licenses, stamps and permits, safety gear and proof of hunter education. More information here.

This Labor Day Holiday in Sweetwater County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, during the 2019 Labor Day holiday, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be working overtime to get impaired drivers off the roads and to save lives. More information here.

New digital message signs/web cameras coming to northwest Wyoming. Installation of seven new digital message signs/web cameras is underway throughout northwest Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Monday. More information here.

Nick Smith Named Mountain West Male Scholar-Athlete Of The Year. Former University of Wyoming quarterback Nick Smith was named the Mountain West Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. More information here.

BLM High Desert District Warns Of High Fire Conditions. As summer progresses, so does fire season. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is committed to preventing and protecting our public lands from unscheduled fires. More information here.

Convicted Murderer’s Motion for New Trial Moves to State Level. A Utah man convicted and sentenced to life for first-degree murder in February of 2018 will have his motion for a new trial argued before the Wyoming Supreme Court. More information here.

MHSC: Extraordinary Nurses Will Be Honored. Nurses at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

