Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Today in Cheyenne, the 2020 Budget Sessions of the Wyoming State Legislature will officially begin. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which comes up with the state’s two-year spending plan, started meeting in December. More information here.
- Wyo4News talked with Downtown Rock Springs/URA Manager, Chad Banks. More information here.
- Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls suffer basketball losses to New Mexico. Cowboy information here. Cowgirl information here.
- Green River and Rock Springs boys swim results from the 4A West Conference meet in Green River. More information here.