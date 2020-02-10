Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today in Cheyenne, the 2020 Budget Sessions of the Wyoming State Legislature will officially begin. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which comes up with the state’s two-year spending plan, started meeting in December. More information here.

Wyo4News talked with Downtown Rock Springs/URA Manager, Chad Banks. More information here.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls suffer basketball losses to New Mexico. Cowboy information here. Cowgirl information here.

Green River and Rock Springs boys swim results from the 4A West Conference meet in Green River. More information here.

