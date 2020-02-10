Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Feb. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Today in Cheyenne, the 2020 Budget Sessions of the Wyoming State Legislature will officially begin. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which comes up with the state’s two-year spending plan, started meeting in December. More information here.

 

 

 

  • Green River and Rock Springs boys swim results from the 4A West Conference meet in Green River. More information here. 

 

