Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County’s 27th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday afternoon as the state total increases to 768. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon will be in Rock Springs/Green River area today and Friday. The governor is scheduled to be meeting with community leaders, and representatives of industry, recreation, grazing, conservation, and sportsmen groups. More information here.
- Updated statewide Public Health Orders were announced yesterday that will take effect this Monday, easing restrictions on public gatherings here in the state. More information here.
- A single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Sublette County has taken the life of a 19-year-old Big Piney resident. More information here.
Obituaries:
Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume – Details