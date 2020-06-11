Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 11, 2020

0
1

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Sweetwater County’s 27th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday afternoon as the state total increases to 768. More information here. 

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon will be in Rock Springs/Green River area today and Friday. The governor is scheduled to be meeting with community leaders, and representatives of industry, recreation, grazing, conservation, and sportsmen groups. More information here.

 

  • Updated statewide Public Health Orders were announced yesterday that will take effect this Monday, easing restrictions on public gatherings here in the state. More information here.

 

  • A single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Sublette County has taken the life of a 19-year-old Big Piney resident. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume – Details 

 

