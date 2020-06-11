Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s 27th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday afternoon as the state total increases to 768. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will be in Rock Springs/Green River area today and Friday. The governor is scheduled to be meeting with community leaders, and representatives of industry, recreation, grazing, conservation, and sportsmen groups. More information here.

Updated statewide Public Health Orders were announced yesterday that will take effect this Monday, easing restrictions on public gatherings here in the state. More information here.

A single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Sublette County has taken the life of a 19-year-old Big Piney resident. More information here.

Obituaries:

Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume – Details

