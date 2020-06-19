Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Another COVID-19 case reported in Sweetwater County Thursday with 11 new cases in Uinta County. More information here.

 

  • STAR Transportation has announced they will resume their public transportation services on Monday, June 29 with social distancing guidelines in place. More information here.

 

  • Political candidates running in the upcoming August Primary Election can start putting up their campaign signs today, with guidelines. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism announced the opening of the new “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” visitor center on July 1. More information here.

 

