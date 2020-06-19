Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another COVID-19 case reported in Sweetwater County Thursday with 11 new cases in Uinta County. More information here.

STAR Transportation has announced they will resume their public transportation services on Monday, June 29 with social distancing guidelines in place. More information here.

Political candidates running in the upcoming August Primary Election can start putting up their campaign signs today, with guidelines. More information here.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism announced the opening of the new “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” visitor center on July 1. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted